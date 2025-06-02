UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,614 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.22% of StoneX Group worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair began coverage on StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other StoneX Group news, President Charles M. Lyon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $1,494,640.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 122,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,273.60. This trade represents a 12.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $98,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,243,496.25. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,082 shares of company stock valued at $11,021,613. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Up 1.1%

SNEX opened at $85.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.63. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $97.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.88.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

