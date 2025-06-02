UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 853,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,158 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 809.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Piedmont Office Realty Trust

In related news, CFO Sherry L. Rexroad bought 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $100,257.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,257.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PDM opened at $7.14 on Monday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.29 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

