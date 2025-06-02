UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,308,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,144 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,891,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after buying an additional 827,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,922,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,999,000 after buying an additional 477,940 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 455,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 222,656 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 960,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 353,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 742,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 377,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Group

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 10,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,019.80. This represents a 1.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $6.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Paramount Group Profile

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Further Reading

