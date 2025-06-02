UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 14,288 Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $721,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,430,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,471,000 after buying an additional 1,266,105 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,975,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $3,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAMS has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NAMS stock opened at $18.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.01. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $27.29.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James N. Topper purchased 4,005 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.02 per share, for a total transaction of $84,185.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,012,434 shares in the company, valued at $63,321,362.68. This represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $3,055,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,550. The trade was a 90.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.