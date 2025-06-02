UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 188,861 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 588,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 188,861 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASPN. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young acquired 20,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,079.60. This trade represents a 3.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Down 3.1%

ASPN opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.16 million, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

