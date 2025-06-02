UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 31,416 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,416 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.25% of BankUnited worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 270.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In other news, Director Sanjiv Sobti acquired 2,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,478.74. This trade represents a 10.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 22,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $764,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,210.44. This trade represents a 27.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,010 shares of company stock worth $912,565. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:BKU opened at $34.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.29. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.90.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $255.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.35 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.