UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 425 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.26% of Quaker Chemical worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10,163.6% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of KWR opened at $108.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.54. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $95.91 and a twelve month high of $193.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.14.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $442.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

