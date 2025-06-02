UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,117 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alight by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alight by 817.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALIT shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Alight from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alight presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

Alight Stock Performance

NYSE ALIT opened at $5.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Alight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -114.29%.

Insider Transactions at Alight

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,573,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,594.71. This trade represents a 6.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Guilmette acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 600,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,267.50. This trade represents a 9.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 153,000 shares of company stock worth $942,250 in the last three months. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

