UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Stock Holdings in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,916 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.18% of RXO worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RXO. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 19,711 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 90,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO Stock Down 1.1%

RXO stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.71. RXO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $32.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on RXO in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on RXO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on RXO from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RXO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on RXO from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

RXO Profile

(Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

