UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 109.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $83,149,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3,820.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 561,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,212,000 after purchasing an additional 546,830 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,546,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,241,000 after purchasing an additional 435,155 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 672,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,736,000 after purchasing an additional 337,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFPI stock opened at $97.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.54. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.90 and a 12-month high of $141.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.04.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

View Our Latest Report on UFPI

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.