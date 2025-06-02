United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $3,476,770.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.07, for a total value of $3,476,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,625,370.67. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $316.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $266.98 and a 12 month high of $417.82.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,657.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,217,000 after purchasing an additional 169,010 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $6,508,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 257,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,429,000 after acquiring an additional 25,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Bank of America raised United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.