United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $316.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $417.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.17 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.07, for a total transaction of $3,476,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,625,370.67. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $797,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,424. The trade was a 22.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,923,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

