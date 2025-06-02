Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.10% of Adtalem Global Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,593,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,305,000 after purchasing an additional 82,931 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,344,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 679,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 609,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,367,000 after acquiring an additional 99,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 474,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE:ATGE opened at $132.54 on Monday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $140.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.11.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $466.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

