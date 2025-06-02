Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 156,683 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 156,683 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 30,240.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Match Group by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Match Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Match Group from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Match Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.91.

Match Group Trading Down 1.3%

MTCH stock opened at $29.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other Match Group news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $7,958,987.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,533.40. The trade was a 99.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff bought 70,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $1,988,324.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,257.90. The trade was a 106.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

