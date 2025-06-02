Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 186,386 ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 186,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.11% of ACV Auctions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACVA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $5,342,139.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,821,193 shares in the company, valued at $43,277,100.62. The trade was a 10.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 223,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $3,796,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 466,548 shares in the company, valued at $7,931,316. The trade was a 32.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 586,579 shares of company stock worth $9,341,700 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACVA opened at $16.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 1.72. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $23.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

