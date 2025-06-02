Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 19,594 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPAM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.93.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $174.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.15 and a 12 month high of $269.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.93.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

