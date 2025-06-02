Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 247,544 Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 247,544 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,010,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,510,000 after buying an additional 886,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,322,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 765,313 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,239,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after purchasing an additional 709,015 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,770,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,133,000 after purchasing an additional 675,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

FULT opened at $17.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.76. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $322.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

