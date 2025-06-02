Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 362,291 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 362,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.24% of Wave Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,182,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,368,000 after buying an additional 294,956 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,076,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $1,617,569.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,019.07. This trade represents a 33.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christian O. Henry sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $102,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at $157,443.55. The trade was a 39.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of -0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 280.57%. The business had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WVE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

