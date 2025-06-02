Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 411,323 SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 411,323 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 835.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,082 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

SXC opened at $8.13 on Monday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $688.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.18.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

See Also

