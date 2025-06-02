Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 69,600 Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 69,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.15% of Griffon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 343.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Stock Performance

NYSE:GFF opened at $68.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.35. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

Griffon Announces Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $611.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. Griffon had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 120.61%. Griffon’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

