Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 76,084 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 76,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 6,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $438,964.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,587.40. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 7,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $457,647.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,313.81. This represents a 26.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,630 shares of company stock worth $7,107,346 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $61.36 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $68.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average is $57.54.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.12). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. The firm had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RYTM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.