Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 253,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.32% of Travere Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 859.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $37,279.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,925.75. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 18,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $398,350.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,173 shares in the company, valued at $8,823,591.65. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,527 shares of company stock valued at $473,814 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of TVTX opened at $14.98 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,636.87%. The business had revenue of $81.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

