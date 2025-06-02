Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Shares in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 134,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.19% of Energizer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Energizer by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,695,000 after acquiring an additional 80,163 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 45,638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Energizer by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 22,145 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Energizer by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 414,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after acquiring an additional 179,521 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Energizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Energizer from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Energizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energizer news, Director Donal L. Mulligan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $236,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.67 per share, for a total transaction of $86,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 277,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,567.15. The trade was a 1.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $578,140 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energizer Price Performance

NYSE:ENR opened at $23.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.77. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $662.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 164.38%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Stories

