Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 67,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.05% of Comerica at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Comerica by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Comerica by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $57.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.27. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $73.45.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.31 million. Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Comerica

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.