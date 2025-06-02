Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 202,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 842,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,857,000 after purchasing an additional 464,710 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 249.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 405,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 289,408 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at $5,275,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 236,787 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at $4,017,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Premier

In other news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $249,730.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 76,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,354.82. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 22,119 shares of company stock valued at $464,974 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Premier Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $23.11 on Monday. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -231.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is 147.37%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

