Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 128,633 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 128,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,677,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,300,000 after acquiring an additional 500,058 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in PPL by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,997,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after acquiring an additional 124,275 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in PPL by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 82,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 46,071 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in PPL by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 696,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,608,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at PPL
In related news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $61,809.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,065.30. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on PPL
PPL Stock Performance
NYSE:PPL opened at $34.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
PPL Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 80.74%.
PPL Profile
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PPL
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.