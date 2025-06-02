Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 128,633 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 128,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,677,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,300,000 after acquiring an additional 500,058 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in PPL by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,997,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after acquiring an additional 124,275 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in PPL by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 82,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 46,071 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in PPL by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 696,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,608,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $61,809.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,065.30. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPL. Barclays lifted their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $34.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 80.74%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

