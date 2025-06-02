Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 162,294 Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 162,294 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 30,853.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,136 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,195 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth about $72,623,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth about $56,977,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth about $47,074,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,765.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,818,800 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 2.6%

RKLB stock opened at $26.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.03 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $33.34.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.74 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $36,571.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,417,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,253,644.92. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $158,151.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569,606 shares in the company, valued at $17,071,091.82. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,234 shares of company stock worth $1,081,690. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RKLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $14.35 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.18.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

