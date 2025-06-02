Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 178,939 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 178,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.6%

FSK opened at $21.20 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.74%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

