Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 84,854 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 84,854 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,542,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,624,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,130,000 after buying an additional 1,159,888 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,116,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,961,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,267,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,016,000 after buying an additional 390,601 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $47.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.49 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

