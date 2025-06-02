Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $3.58 Million in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $172,752,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,886,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,076,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $752,508,000 after acquiring an additional 335,658 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,820,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,776,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cowen upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.85.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $135.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 903.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.03 and its 200-day moving average is $160.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $254.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $984.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $72,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,385.33. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.