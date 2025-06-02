Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $3.71 Million in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 448,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.12% of Patterson-UTI Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,288,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 170,417 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after buying an additional 265,714 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,717,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 175,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 262.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 31,589 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $5.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,482,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,562,824.96. The trade was a 1.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 48,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $357,265.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,224.50. This represents a 36.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

