Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $3.83 Million in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 252,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 138,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 52,155 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 45.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 59,443 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,764 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.18 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.55.
Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 138.05%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Golub Capital BDC
In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 6,059,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $91,687,361.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 6,059,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,687,361.23. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBDC. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
