Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $3.83 Million in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 252,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 138,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 52,155 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 45.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 59,443 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,764 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.18 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 138.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golub Capital BDC

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 6,059,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $91,687,361.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 6,059,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,687,361.23. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBDC. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Golub Capital BDC

About Golub Capital BDC

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.