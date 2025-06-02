Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $3.83 Million in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 236,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.21% of LendingClub at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LC. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LendingClub by 818.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in LendingClub by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in LendingClub by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $54,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,782 shares in the company, valued at $13,419,065.88. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser bought 20,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,190.30. This represents a 12.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $215,198. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Trading Down 0.8%

LendingClub stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. LendingClub had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $217.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. LendingClub’s revenue was up 21670.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Articles

