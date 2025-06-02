Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $3.97 Million in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 223,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.07% of Mattel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 83,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 21,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 67,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Price Performance

MAT opened at $18.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

