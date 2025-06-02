Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $4.08 Million in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,355.6% in the 4th quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $48.40 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $83.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.52.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $316.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Bio-Techne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

