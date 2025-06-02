Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $4.37 Million in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 112,876 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.17% of Yelp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Yelp by 1,963.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 908 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Yelp by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Yelp by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YELP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Yelp Stock Performance

NYSE:YELP opened at $38.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.48 million. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other news, insider Carmen Amara sold 11,238 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $393,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,123 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,305. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,782.80. This represents a 4.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,690. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

