Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $4.53 Million in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 418,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.08% of Rithm Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RITM. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 57,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,150 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RITM shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

