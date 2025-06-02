Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $4.61 Million in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.18% of Kymera Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after acquiring an additional 53,658 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,577,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,643 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 77,912 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $29.46 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $53.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. The business had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

