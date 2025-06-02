Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $4.92 Million in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 61,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,920 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 996,664.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 498,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,410,000 after acquiring an additional 498,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $36,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Toro by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 464,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,215,000 after acquiring an additional 373,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 693.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,238,000 after acquiring an additional 362,634 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TTC. Northland Securities upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Northland Capmk upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Toro Stock Performance

TTC opened at $75.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.62. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 38.87%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

