Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $3.65 Million Investment in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $50,447,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,463,000 after purchasing an additional 449,310 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,060,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 806,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,904,000 after buying an additional 254,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 488,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,005,000 after buying an additional 230,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 10,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $899,024.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,337,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,210,502.55. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $232,476.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,425.12. This trade represents a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,324,274. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 0.2%

AGO stock opened at $84.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.34. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $345.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.96 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 70.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

