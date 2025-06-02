Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $3.84 Million Investment in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.08% of Hancock Whitney at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $40,299.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,983.71. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $54.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.05. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.12 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

