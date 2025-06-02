Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $4.93 Million Investment in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 81,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.09% of National Fuel Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,199,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,502,000 after purchasing an additional 117,351 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,447,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,844,000 after purchasing an additional 70,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $67,393,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,837,000 after purchasing an additional 279,857 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $82.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -589.60 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.68.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.21. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $729.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 479.07%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

