Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,919,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $630,676,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $342,686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,106,000 after acquiring an additional 91,690 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 618,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 560,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,138,000 after purchasing an additional 181,829 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $226.75 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.38 and a twelve month high of $387.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.95 and its 200 day moving average is $288.59. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.81. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.40.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

