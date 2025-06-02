Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 91,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Employers by 312.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Employers by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Employers

In other news, EVP Michael Pedraja acquired 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $148,199.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,330 shares in the company, valued at $356,164.70. This trade represents a 71.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John M. Mutschink sold 2,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $98,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,035.68. This represents a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Employers Stock Performance

Employers stock opened at $48.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average is $49.92. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. Employers had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Employers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

