Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,271 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,940 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 81,751 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,042 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 104,404 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 387,453 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $19,900,000 after purchasing an additional 218,008 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of LVS opened at $41.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.82. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the casino operator to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on Las Vegas Sands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $47.00 target price on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

