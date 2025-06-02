Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,122. This trade represents a 53.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $377,068.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,517.60. This represents a 5.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,297 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.56.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE LHX opened at $244.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $265.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.25 and a 200-day moving average of $218.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 56.94%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

