Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 137,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Radian Group by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 735.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $34.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $37.86.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $318.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.99 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. Compass Point cut Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

