Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 44,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Stride by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.
Stride Stock Performance
Shares of LRN stock opened at $151.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.02. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $162.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.36.
Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.07). Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $613.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stride Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.
