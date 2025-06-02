Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Shares in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 558,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.13% of Genworth Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Trading Up 0.4%

Genworth Financial stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Genworth Financial from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.