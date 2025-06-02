Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Elastic by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Elastic by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Elastic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 140,129 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $14,948,961.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,254,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,561,053.04. This trade represents a 5.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $302,660.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,318.56. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,636 shares of company stock valued at $17,959,032. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $80.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Elastic has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $123.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day moving average is $97.74.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $388.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $380.61 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

